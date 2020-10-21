Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

salesforce.com stock opened at $255.97 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.04. The company has a market capitalization of $232.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,693 shares of company stock worth $169,438,731. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

