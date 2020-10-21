Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

