Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after acquiring an additional 738,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,319,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,472,000 after acquiring an additional 414,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 155.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,769,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 143,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYD stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

