Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

