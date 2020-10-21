DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 200 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 324,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $174.30 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

