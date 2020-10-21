Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $244,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 731.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WH stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -105.40, a PEG ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morningstar reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securiti started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of Kroger Co
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,140 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Caterpillar Inc. Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares
