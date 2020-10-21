Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $244,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 731.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WH stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -105.40, a PEG ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morningstar reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securiti started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

