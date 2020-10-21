6,635 Shares in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

NYSE PINS opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,665,208 shares of company stock worth $174,643,324.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

