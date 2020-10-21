Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 351 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

NYSE GIS opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

