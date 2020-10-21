DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $252,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 738,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in TC Energy by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TC Energy by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.19.

TRP stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.