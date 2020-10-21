Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BST opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

