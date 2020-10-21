Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $233,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

