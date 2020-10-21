Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,601 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Flex were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

