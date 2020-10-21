DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE HAL opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

