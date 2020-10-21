Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $236,000 in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sony by 98.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 259.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sony by 41.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 188.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

