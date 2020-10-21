Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.