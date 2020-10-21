Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of THO stock opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.