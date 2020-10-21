Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $7,873,567.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,836,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.84. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

