Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $7,873,567.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,836,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.84. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

