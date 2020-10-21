Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tecnoglass worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGLS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 222,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $268.41 million, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGLS. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.