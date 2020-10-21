Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

