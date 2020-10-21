Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,193 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Brigham Minerals worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 178,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 184.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,985 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $552.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MNRL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

