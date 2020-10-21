FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,904,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,964,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.