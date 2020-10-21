Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,431 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 238,846 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.