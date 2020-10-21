Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,127.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $7,127,000. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 63,862 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,667,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $588.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

