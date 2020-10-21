Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,474,000. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 417,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

