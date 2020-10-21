Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 732,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,514,000 after buying an additional 232,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Shares of RS stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

