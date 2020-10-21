Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Primerica by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.14.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Primerica’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

