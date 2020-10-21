Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

