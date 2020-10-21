10,037 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of -0.21. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,650.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,353 shares of company stock worth $13,171,106 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

