Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $102.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

