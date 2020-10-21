Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 10,704 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 68,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,457,000 after purchasing an additional 56,232 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

