Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.68.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

