Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 130.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 144.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Rollins by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

