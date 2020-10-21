Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.81.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $318,042.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,936 shares in the company, valued at $31,843,868.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock valued at $108,726,157.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

