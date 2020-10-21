Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Pentair worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pentair by 48.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 218.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $52.87.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.