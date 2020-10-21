Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CFO Sells $1,567,850.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CFO Ray G. Young sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,566,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $51.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 625.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,872 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

