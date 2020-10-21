Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano Sells 112,845 Shares

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,025,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE ADM opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.90.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.
