Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano Sells 112,845 Shares

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,025,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ADM opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

