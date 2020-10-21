Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano Sells 23,745 Shares

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,188,437.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,717,541.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ADM stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.90.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.
