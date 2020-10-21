Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano Sells 23,745 Shares

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,188,437.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,717,541.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.