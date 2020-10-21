Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,241 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 441,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after buying an additional 204,710 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 116,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

BYLD opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

