Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 187,071 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 699.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,071 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of ServiceSource International worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SREV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the second quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $27,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,324.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 61,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $97,163.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,482.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,384,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $136.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.06. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceSource International, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

