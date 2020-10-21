Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

