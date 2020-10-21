Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,398 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,605.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $175.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.