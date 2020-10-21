Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 105,408 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,408 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,150,451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270,161 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,367,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,110,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

