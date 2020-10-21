ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,241,000 after buying an additional 1,019,863 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,881,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 410.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 422,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 339,681 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 890,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,508,000 after acquiring an additional 264,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $106.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57.

