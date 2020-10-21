Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Turning Point Brands worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.07 million, a PE ratio of 96.91 and a beta of 0.72. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

