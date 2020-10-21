Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in West Bancorporation by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in West Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.92. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTBA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

