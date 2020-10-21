Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 15,708 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

