214,551 Shares in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of ServiceSource International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $84,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Moore bought 61,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $97,163.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,482.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,384,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,294. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceSource International, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

