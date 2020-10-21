Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,603 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

