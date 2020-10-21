2,621 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

NYSE:MCO opened at $285.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.25 and a 200-day moving average of $271.73. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.