BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,287,000 after buying an additional 78,560 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in BCE by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 222,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in BCE by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $4,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

